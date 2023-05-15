Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.20.

BCYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,486 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $31,369.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,839.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,628 shares of company stock worth $55,477. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Natixis bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 4,393.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

BCYC opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.57% and a negative net margin of 801.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.

