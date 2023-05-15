Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives $22.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

BILI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $18.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 12.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bilibili by 13.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 133,751 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

