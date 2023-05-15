Binance USD Trading 0% Higher This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $5.59 billion and $1.81 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003640 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 5,589,444,218 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

