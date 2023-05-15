Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Up 7.7%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.66. Approximately 37,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 901,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Securities started coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.39.
The company has a market capitalization of $991.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
