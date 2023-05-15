BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,200 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 562,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BIT Mining Stock Performance
BTCM opened at $2.77 on Monday. BIT Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.88.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BIT Mining will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of BIT Mining
About BIT Mining
BIT Mining Ltd. engages in holding certain digital assets in connection with their cryptocurrency mining business and indirectly holding the equity interest. It operates through the following segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIT Mining (BTCM)
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
- Is Novavax Finally Turning Things Around?
- Bargain or Bust? Is Dish Network Stock Overcooked?
- UnitedHealth Group is an AI Stock That Isn’t Beating Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.