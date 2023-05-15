BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,200 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 562,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BIT Mining Stock Performance

BTCM opened at $2.77 on Monday. BIT Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.88.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BIT Mining will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BIT Mining

About BIT Mining

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BIT Mining by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 2,768.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 503,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 105,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BIT Mining Ltd. engages in holding certain digital assets in connection with their cryptocurrency mining business and indirectly holding the equity interest. It operates through the following segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.