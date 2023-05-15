BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BJRI. CL King upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.
BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $704.35 million, a P/E ratio of 115.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.