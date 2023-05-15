BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BJRI. CL King upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $704.35 million, a P/E ratio of 115.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

