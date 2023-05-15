Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $420,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,778.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $243,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,640 shares of company stock worth $2,698,060. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 22.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

