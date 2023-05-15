Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Blackbaud Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $420,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,778.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $243,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,640 shares of company stock worth $2,698,060. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 22.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
