Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at DA Davidson

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLNK. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.43.

Blink Charging Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $420.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.02. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $26.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,370,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 396,998 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $3,314,933.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,525,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,091,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 130.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 435,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 246,613 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Blink Charging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 877,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 27,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 559,276 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 55,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

