Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.25% from the company’s current price.

BE has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.85. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $491,731.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,108.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $37,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $491,731.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,108.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,328. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

