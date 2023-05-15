BMO Capital Markets Trims Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price to $14.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $671.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 999.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 688,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,321 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $6,875,000. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

