boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut boohoo group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.57) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.57) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 64.56 ($0.81).

BOO traded down GBX 1.71 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 38.50 ($0.49). 9,986,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,167,785. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.71. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.28 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £488.95 million, a PE ratio of -1,283.33 and a beta of 1.80.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

