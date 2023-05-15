Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 914,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE BAH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.72. The company had a trading volume of 222,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,982. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.80. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $112.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 282.1% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $3,077,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $12,175,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,814.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

