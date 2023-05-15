Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,050 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $60,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.80. 558,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,062,610. The company has a market cap of $147.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.