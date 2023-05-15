Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,217,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,298,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

