Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 128 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 2.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $55,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.26. 173,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,608. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.93 and a 200-day moving average of $232.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.