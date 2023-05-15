Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after buying an additional 93,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,565,000 after buying an additional 63,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,583,000 after buying an additional 179,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.17. The company had a trading volume of 711,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

