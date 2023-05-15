Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $25.19 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 436,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 240,464 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 6,259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,181,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $611,153,000 after purchasing an additional 213,127 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.66.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.67. 7,660,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,954,691. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $292.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

