Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $62.74 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Avery Dennison comprises 2.2% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.43% of Avery Dennison worth $62,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 672.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Avery Dennison by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE:AVY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.08. 39,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.44.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,572 shares of company stock worth $1,909,693 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AVY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.29.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

