Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $66.97 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.4% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $66,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 284,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,847,000 after acquiring an additional 160,225 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $78,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HD traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.05. 1,138,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,541. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $291.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.96.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

