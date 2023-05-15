Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,562 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $49,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.34. 168,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.