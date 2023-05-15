Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.51. 455,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.37. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

