Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BYDGF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.25.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

BYDGF stock opened at $175.54 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $183.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.55 and its 200 day moving average is $157.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services ( OTCMKTS:BYDGF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $637.09 million for the quarter.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Terry Smith on November 1, 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

