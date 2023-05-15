Bradley Ferguson Sells 1,281 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) insider Bradley Ferguson sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $11,913.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 532,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bradley Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Bradley Ferguson sold 19,437 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $216,333.81.

On Thursday, March 9th, Bradley Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Bradley Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $131,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 218,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,776. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 4.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.50% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $65.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 200.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

