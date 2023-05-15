Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $413.88. 623,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,798. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $406.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.42.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

