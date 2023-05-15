Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

FPXI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.36. 5,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $46.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

