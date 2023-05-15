British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $463.33.

Shares of British Land stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,377. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

