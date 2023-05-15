Britvic (LON:BVIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $940.66

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 940.66 ($11.87) and last traded at GBX 938 ($11.84), with a volume of 133444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 933 ($11.77).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.99) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 936.25 ($11.81).

The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,794.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 890.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 822.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Ian Durant bought 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.22) per share, with a total value of £24,907.50 ($31,429.02). Insiders bought a total of 3,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,011 over the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

