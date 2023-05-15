Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $4,113,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

BR stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.18. The company had a trading volume of 151,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,187. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

