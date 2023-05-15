Brokerages Set SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) PT at GBX 303.57

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 303.57 ($3.83).

SSPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.66) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.10) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 259.40 ($3.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25,860.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.70. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 283.80 ($3.58). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 251.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 242.72.

In other news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.12), for a total value of £48,276.15 ($60,916.28). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 146 shares of company stock valued at $37,466. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

