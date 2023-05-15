Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $2.24 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.9 %

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $739,070.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $739,070.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 59,778 shares valued at $4,670,001. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $50.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

