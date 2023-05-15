Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,982 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,969 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after buying an additional 61,737 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Shell by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after buying an additional 92,431 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Shell by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock opened at $60.51 on Monday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $210.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.59) to GBX 3,000 ($37.85) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,934.83.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

