Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 33,445 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33,445 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $40,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Motco raised its holdings in Baxter International by 73.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $63,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BAX stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -23.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.