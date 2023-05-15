C3.ai Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 99,613 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 29% compared to the typical volume of 77,001 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,544.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,848 shares of company stock valued at $941,342. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in C3.ai by 45.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 390,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after acquiring an additional 122,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after buying an additional 1,374,743 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in C3.ai by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C3.ai Stock Up 21.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of C3.ai stock traded up $4.17 on Monday, hitting $23.59. 41,118,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,972,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $34.68.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

