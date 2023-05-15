Cadence Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.72. The stock had a trading volume of 81,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,450. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

