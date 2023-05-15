Cantor Fitzgerald Trims MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Target Price to $4.00

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.20. MicroVision has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It integrates micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. It uses its technology to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS).

