Cantor Fitzgerald Trims MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Target Price to $4.00

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
MicroVision Price Performance
NASDAQ MVIS opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.20. MicroVision has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.96.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of MicroVision
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It integrates micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. It uses its technology to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroVision (MVIS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.