Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $86.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $128.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.55%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

