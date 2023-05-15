Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH) Trading 0.1% Higher

Carmanah Technologies Corp (TSE:CMH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.35. 398,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 468% from the average session volume of 70,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.34.

Carmanah Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$134.34 million and a PE ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.35.

Carmanah Technologies Company Profile

Carmanah Technologies Corporation designs, develops, and distributes products focused on energy optimized light LED solutions for infrastructure worldwide. It operates in Signals and Illumination segments. The Signals segment provides solar LED flashing beacons, including pedestrian crosswalk signals, school zone flashers, and 24-hr roadway beacons for various roadway applications; a range of marine lighting solutions to coast guards, marine authorities, navies, and ports; and LED aviation lighting solutions, such as approach lightings, apron lightings, and solar and hybrid power systems.

