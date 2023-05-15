CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CASI stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on January 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

