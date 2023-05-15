Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,227,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,828. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 45,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 632.2% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 139,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 120,406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,029,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 78,905 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 82,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Articles

