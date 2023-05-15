Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.75. 422,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

