CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IGR stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

In other CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund news, Director T Ritson Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,983.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

(Get Rating)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.