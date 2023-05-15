CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,003,800 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 1,203,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,038.0 days.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CCDBF remained flat at $50.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 856. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCDBF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

