Celer Network (CELR) Trading Up 14% Over Last Week

Celer Network (CELR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $151.70 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

