Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Acquired by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,227,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Centerra Gold makes up approximately 1.3% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $32,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGAU. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 329.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 320,529 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after buying an additional 141,381 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 113,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 145.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 40,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.67. 565,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,233. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Centerra Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.