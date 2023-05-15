Centrifuge Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.62 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $11.62 million and $704,805.65 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.21018122 USD and is up 4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $781,199.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

