CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Trading 0.6% Higher

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €96.00 ($104.35) and last traded at €96.00 ($104.35). 2,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €95.40 ($103.70).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €105.00 ($114.13) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €118.00 ($128.26) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $679.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is €94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €92.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

