ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,601. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ChampionX by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in ChampionX by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

