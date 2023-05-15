Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.25

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.25 and last traded at C$8.25, with a volume of 5394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.41.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cormark cut their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.39, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 46.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.57.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 40.82%.
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
