Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 19,516 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,215 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,711,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,021,811 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,140,000 after buying an additional 821,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 943.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 653,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,872,000 after buying an additional 590,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

