Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 217.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $67.10 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

